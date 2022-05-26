Goodfellas (1990)

Goodfellas is widely considered one of the best films ever made and arguably director Martin Scorsese’s greatest work. What’s interesting is that while Robert De Niro got top billing and Joe Pesci won an Oscar, the film works as well as it does thanks to Liotta. His character, Henry Hill, lives a full life on screen, with Liotta capturing the FBI informant’s early love of his life in the mafia—the thrill, the money, the women, the power—followed by his doubts, fears, and paranoia as circumstances close in on him. Liotta is compelling and scary in front the camera, but he’s equally masterful is his other key role in the film: narrator. “As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a gangster,” Hill says right after the first scene. And, at the end, Hill laments about living the rest of his life as a “schnook.” This film guaranteed that Liotta never would.