The potential reality TV union just got a big boost from SAG-AFTRA

Over the past few weeks, former Real Housewives cast member and general reality TV personality Bethenny Frankel has been campaigning for the creation of some kind of labor union for reality TV stars, noting back in July that the SAG-AFTRA strike and the discussions about actors getting crappy residuals made her realize that people like her aren’t getting paid enough either. Rather than just idle talk, though, Frankel actually spoke with some lawyers who have been testing the waters of a reality TV union, and a handful of other reality TV stars have said that they also wonder why they’re not getting compensated more for their work on the reality shows that they made successful (with some noting that they only get paid when the show is made, not ever again, even if a show lives on forever in streaming all over the world and makes money for other people).

But at the same time, Frankel’s old Housewives co-star Luann de Lesseps theorized that reality TV stars can’t unionize because the shows will just find “younger, bright, hotter” stars, saying that reality TV people aren’t protected like writers and actors, so there’s not much stopping producers from dumping them—which is both a good point and a good point in favor of unionization.

Advertisement

This all seems like it would be a difficult fight to win, especially since the unions on strike have had so much trouble dealing with the AMPTP already and the studios are relying on reality TV so much to get them through this year, but the reality TV stars just got a very encouraging update from SAG-AFTRA. According to Deadline, the union is now working to end “the exploitative practices” that hurt reality TV stars and is looking to make “a new path to union coverage” for them. The union also said in a statement that it is “tired” of studios and production companies using the reality TV genre to “circumvent the union in order to exploit the talent that they rely upon to make their product.”

Frankel and her attorneys are also investigating claims of mistreatment of reality TV stars on NBCUniversal shows as part of this, and SAG-AFTRA has said that they “ stand ready to assist” in their fight.