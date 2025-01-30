Romy and Michele are finally getting another reunion 28 years after their 10-year high school reunion, Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino are set to reunite.

Disney’s 20th Century Studios is moving forward with a plan to make a sequel to Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion, with Mira Sorvino and Lisa Kudrow in talks to reprise their roles as the titular pair. (Presumably pretty advanced talks, because it’s hard to imagine a reboot less likely to go forward without the participation of its lead cast.) Per THR, Tim Federle—a Disney+ company man who previously focused on younger audiences with his film Better Nate Than Never and the confusingly named High School Musical: The Musical: The Series—will direct, while original Romy And Michele writer Robin Schiff (recently of showrunning Emily In Paris) will write.

It’s been 28 years since the first Romy And Michele movie came and went from theaters, making little in the way of money—it barely got back its $20 million budget—but leaving a lingering impression with its story of two former high school losers trying to make good at their ten-year reunion. (Or at least convincingly fake it.) The film’s cast members have spoken fondly about the movie in the intervening years, notably Alan Cumming, who plays the Prince Charming-type who ends up saving the day at the film’s deliberately ludicrous climax. There’s obviously a built-in hook for a new film, too, because, well, there’s always another one of these damn things rolling along at some point, right? Sorvino and Kudrow are also expected to serve as executive producers on the new movie.