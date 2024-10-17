Talking Heads finally reunited (on Jeopardy!) Not the reunion Talking Heads fans were hoping for, but all four original members did get to show off their "reading off a teleprompter" skills

Fans of Talking Heads have had a number of chances to see the band bury their various hatchets and appear in public together in recent years, most notably with a number of reunion appearances centered on the 40th anniversary of Stop Making Sense this year. Still, how many Talking Heads reunions have you seen where you also get to impress other people in your living room by rattling off quickfire trivia answers about the band’s output, at least until your spouse tries to mute you, huh?

Thus was the delight that greeted viewers of last night’s installment of long-running TV trivia series Jeopardy!, which treated fans to the “reading awkwardly off a teleprompter” stylings of legendary bandmates Tina Weymouth, Jerry Harrison, Chris Frantz, and David Byrne. And because the internet is sometimes good, you don’t have to take our word for it: Jeopardy! itself has posted the whole category for fans to play at home. (Two caveats, though: First, this category is going to be really easy for anyone with even a passing familiarity with the band and the movie, and second, this is modern Jeopardy!, so everyone plays in this irritating way where they bounce around the bottom of the category before returning to the lower-value questions, which completely screws up the intended flow of the questions and makes for bad TV, but we’re not going to rant about it, because we already did, at length.)

Now, anyone hoping to see Talking Heads play music together had probably better keep themselves primed for disappointment; Billboard reported earlier this year that the group had turned down $80 million for a reunion tour that would have likely included a performance at Coachella. But this latest appearance suggests they could have a promising career together as the most musically accomplished bar trivia crew in human history; just write some questions that go for deeper pulls than “Once In A Lifetime,” huh?