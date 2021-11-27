Let’s face it: If you don’t have kids, you might not know what to get them for the holidays. What do they have, what don’t they like, what’s too old for them, what’s too young? And even if you do have kids, sometimes they give you a frustratingly short list (“Legos”) and you just want to mix it up a little and provide a few surprises. That’s why we’ve compiled this list of our favorite gifts for culturally savvy kiddos. We’re talking kids who were raised on The Beatles, watch “classic” movies like Ghostbusters with their parents, and who might enjoy a Darth Vader picture book. These presents can also be for full-grown adults, too, because—who are we kidding?—we’re all just kids at heart.