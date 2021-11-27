Let’s face it: If you don’t have kids, you might not know what to get them for the holidays. What do they have, what don’t they like, what’s too old for them, what’s too young? And even if you do have kids, sometimes they give you a frustratingly short list (“Legos”) and you just want to mix it up a little and provide a few surprises. That’s why we’ve compiled this list of our favorite gifts for culturally savvy kiddos. We’re talking kids who were raised on The Beatles, watch “classic” movies like Ghostbusters with their parents, and who might enjoy a Darth Vader picture book. These presents can also be for full-grown adults, too, because—who are we kidding?—we’re all just kids at heart.
2 / 12
Ghostbusters ECTO-1 LEGO set
Ghostbusters ECTO-1 LEGO set
Ghostbusters ECTO-1 LEGO set
If you’re looking for a project to do with a kid over the holidays, or maybe just something to keep them busy, might we suggest this amazing Ghostbusters ECTO-1 LEGO set? At over 2,300 pieces, this set isn’t for the impatient. It’s got all the modifications made to the ECTO-1 for Ghostbusters: Afterlife, like a swing-out gunner seat and a tiny remote trap vehicle. You can also take a sniff around under the hood and pop a tiny ghost trap out of the trunk. Now sing it with us: “LEGO building makes me feel good!”
3 / 12
Toddler-sized Ghostbusters shoes
Toddler-sized Ghostbusters shoes
Toddler-sized Ghostbusters shoes
While we’re on the topic of Ghostbusters: Check out these pink and goopy Ghostbusters Reeboks. Meant for only the coolest of toddlers, these paranormal pink kicks have a squeaky logo pump ball on the tongue and soles so thick they’ll make your kid think they’re as tall as the Empire State Building. Even if your toddler hasn’t seen Ghostbusters—and, let’s be clear, they probably shouldn’t, because it’s kind of scary—they’ll adore these shoes all the same.
4 / 12
Star Wars: A Vader Family Sithmas
Star Wars: A Vader Family Sithmas
Star Wars: A Vader Family Sithmas book
For years now, illustrator Jeffrey Brown has been penning his adorable twists on Star Wars tales, starting with Darth Vader And Son. This holiday season, he’s written Star Wars: A Vader Family Sithmas, which finds our old galactic pals celebrating Sithmas, a holiday that seems to have an awful lot in common with Christmas. A Vader Family Sithmas isn’t really a story, per se, but more of a series of jokey panels, all of which are charmingly illustrated and actually very funny. Finally, a book you won’t mind reading your kids over and over and over.
5 / 12
Rockabye Dolly: Lullaby Renditions Of Dolly Parton
Rockabye Dolly: Lullaby Renditions Of Dolly Parton
Rockabye Dolly: Lullaby Renditions Of Dolly Parton
The Rockabye series of kids records sound like a silly idea until you hear them, then you realize that lullaby renditions of songs by bands like Sublime, The Doors, and Prince are actually pretty damn soothing. The series’ latest release is Rockabye Dolly, which is full of twinkling instrumental version of Dolly Parton’s classic hits like “9 To 5,” “Coat Of Many Colors,” and “Jolene.” Put this on before bedtime and then make sure to tell your kiddo, “I Will Always Love You.”
6 / 12
MasterChef Family Cooking Game
MasterChef Family Cooking Game
MasterChef Family Cooking Game
If you believe that a family that cooks together stays together and that Gordon Ramsay is one of television’s greatest personalities, you’ll probably like the MasterChef Family Cooking Game, which teaches kids lifelong cooking skills while challenging them to a series of fun challenges. Full of ingredient cards, recipes, and even a couple child-safe knives, this cooperative board game brings families together over food. Heck, you might even get your kids to eat a few new things.
7 / 12
White Stripes “We’re Going To Be Friends” T-shirt
White Stripes “We’re Going To Be Friends” T-shirt
White Stripes “We’re Going To Be Friends” T-shirt
A cute little tee that captures the message of one of The White Stripes’ most sentimental songs, this red and white “We’re Going To Be Friends” T-shirt is delightfully optimistic. Featuring the art from Jack White’s 2017 book of the same name, the tee keeps kids cozy while letting other parents know that you know what’s up.
8 / 12
A Toniebox and a LeVar Burton Tonie
A Toniebox and a LeVar Burton Tonie
A Toniebox and a LeVar Burton Tonie
Sometimes, you just want LeVar Burton to read to you. Luckily, there’s a Toniebox for that. The kid-friendly sound system allows kids to place figures representing their favorite stories or songs—Toy Story, Room On The Broom, Elmo, etc.—on top of an almost unbreakable wireless speaker. When the Tonies are all set up, the sound comes out of the speaker and—poof!—your kid is quiet and attentive. There are a ton of different Tonies and more are always rolling out, but we’re particularly charmed by LeVar Burton’s little buddy, which cues up Burton reading his children’s book, The Rhino Who Swallowed A Storm.
9 / 12
It’s A Small World board game
It’s A Small World board game
It’s A Small World board game
A Funko-created board game that’s as beautiful to look at as it is fun to play, the It’s A Small World board game is inspired by the long-running Disney ride of the same name. Kids 4 years and up are tasked with floating their boats around the ride in the hopes of collecting the most picture cards by the end of the day. With a 3D board that gives players even more to look at, the game version of It’s A Small World could be almost as fun as the ride.
10 / 12
Bluey’s Shadowlands board game
Bluey’s Shadowlands board game
Bluey’s Shadowlands board game
Another simple game, Shadowlands was inspired by the frankly incredible Bluey episode of the same name. In Shadowlands, players assume the roles of Bluey and her friends and attempt to stay in the shadowy parts of the board. (The palm tree in the center of the board spins, changing the shadows throughout the game.) Move along the path, where you’ll collect cupcake cards, and try to be the first one at the picnic. It’s a fun, unpredictable adventure and it sure beats playing Candy Land for the thousandth time.
11 / 12
“G Is For Godard” T-shirt
“G Is For Godard” T-shirt
Cinematic auteur tees
Raising a kiddo who can riff about the joys of 70mm projections and Terrence Malick? Then you’ll love Super Yaki and ’Lil Cinephile’s line of auteur tees. There’s “D Is For Tel Toro,” “R Is For Raimi,” “C Is For Carpenter,” “G Is For Gerwig,” and, of course, “E Is For Ephron.” If you want to go even geekier, ’Lil Cinephile has even more on its site, like “G Is For Godard,” “O Is For Ozu,” “V Is For Varda,” and “B Is For Bigelow.” Sure, your kid might not know what these mean, but has that ever stopped them from loving something before?
12 / 12
All slides
- The 10 best pop-culture gifts for kids this holiday season
- Ghostbusters ECTO-1 LEGO set
- Toddler-sized Ghostbusters shoes
- Star Wars: A Vader Family Sithmas
- Rockabye Dolly: Lullaby Renditions Of Dolly Parton
- MasterChef Family Cooking Game
- White Stripes “We’re Going To Be Friends” T-shirt
- A Toniebox and a LeVar Burton Tonie
- It’s A Small World board game
- Bluey’s Shadowlands board game
- “G Is For Godard” T-shirt