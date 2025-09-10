Ben Affleck and Matt Damon may not be friends anymore in The Rip teaser

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s friendship is integral in the first teaser for The Rip. On-screen, they play two Miami cops whose relationship starts to fray when they discover a huge pile of money in a derelict stash house. As we see in the tense trailer, the partners soon learn that “trust has a price”—approximately $20 million. The two actors’ long-time friendship was a major factor behind-the-scenes as well. “You talk about the meta of something… you’ve got these two guys who have both been world-famous for over 30 years with a wonderful sense of friendship and brotherhood,” director Joe Carnahan told Tudum of working with the duo, who also serve as producers on the film. “Those guys are just so gifted and lovely and talented and open.” The rest of the cast, which includes Steven Yeun, Teyana Taylor, and Sasha Calle, got to “draft off them,” he continued.

The authenticity of that relationship is especially important as the two characters begin to question each other’s motives. “It would be so much easier if we just stole this money, I swear to god,” Damon’s character says before things really go downhill. He’s joking, but there’s clearly a grain of desire behind it, one Affleck’s character picks up on. Later, he explains that a tattoo he has on his hand stands for “Are we the good guys?” It seems like that question will get harder for both men to answer as the movie goes on.

It was a friendship of his own that inspired Carnahan, whose previous credits include Copshop and The Grey, to make the film in the first place. “The Rip came out of a deeply personal experience that my friend went through, both as a father and as head of tactical narcotics for the Miami Dade police department,” he said. “It’s inspired in part by his life and then, by my enduring love for those classic ‘70’s cop thrillers that really valued the character and interpersonal relationships and became touchstones of that era—films like Serpico and Prince of The City and more recently, Michael Mann’s Heat.”

Grab your friends and tune in on Netflix January 16—if for nothing else than to have a really intense conversation of your own about whether you would still be friends after stumbling on $20 million.