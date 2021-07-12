The trailer for FBOY Island shows us where romance goes to die

Us, watching this trailer to prove chivalry is dead Screenshot : HBO Max / Youtube ( Fair Use

The new trailer for HBO Max’s FBOY Island takes us right into the pits of dating hell. In the new reality dating series, three women— much like in real life— w ill have to choose between some emotionally unintelligent man-child or a guy who calls himself a “feminist” and won’t shut up about how well he thinks he treats women.

Advertisement

In the beginning of show, 3 women will meet 24 different guys: 12 of them self-proclaimed “fuck boys” and the other 12 supposed “nice guys.” For some, the journey is purely a game, and for others, it’s an opportunity for love. One of the men could potentially win $100,000 for their slimy behavior or they could win afte r romancing one of the leading ladies to the end. That’s right, instead of just not making you cum and then kicking you out of their apartment after a one night stand, these particular reality show douchebags might also get to take home a lot of cash.

The trailer shows that these 3 women are confident that they can weed out all of the fuck boys and find true love. However, it’s not all paradise in the Cayman Islands over the course of 10 e pisodes—there’s also lots of drama, tears, and pushing contestants into a crystal blue pool.

Comedian Nikki Glaser hosts the series, with Nakia Renee, CJ Franco and Sarah Emig as the first round of ladies who could be lucky in love or just straight up unlucky. FBOY Island is created by Elan Gale, a longtime producer for The Bachelor franchise, with Sam Dean (12 Dates of Christmas, Love is Blind) as showrunner.

The first 3 episodes of the 10 -episode series debut premiere July 29 on HBO Max, followed by three additional episodes on August 5, leading up to the final four episodes on August 12.

