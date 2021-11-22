Since the publication of its first book almost 30 years ago, The Wheel Of Time series has engendered a particularly rabid group of fans. Thus, when it was announced that the show was finally getting a television adaptation on Amazon Prime Video—and an expensive one at that—there as much revelry, along with many, many opinions.

We sat down with the cast’s Egwene and Nynaeve—Madeleine Madden and Zoë Robins, respectively—to talk about the fan reaction, Nynaeve’s background, and what the pair would do if their village was really attacked by hellacious monsters.

According to Robins, the actual secrecy behind the show has been a challenge because, as she says, “we’re aware of the level of craftsmanship and how hard people are working.” She continues, “Someone like Rafe Judkins, our showrunner, has been devoted to this for probably four to five years. He lives and breathes this. I don’t know when the last time was that he hit eight hours of sleep. So I think it’s been hard to to keep it under wraps because it’s so exciting to share and we’re looking forward to the release date.”

Madden, who’s a self-proclaimed “meme addict,” said the cast has really enjoyed all the fan creations around the show, especially once casting was announced. “We really love seeing like the lengths that fans will go to and the creativity and people dressing up and fan art. I think fan art Friday is always really exciting,” says Robins.

Given The Wheel’s frequent comparisons to The Lord Of The Rings, we inquired whether the cast had considered getting a matching tattoo, as the LOTR cast so famously did. Madden says, “We have discussed getting a group tattoo, but at the moment we’re having rings made,” saying that the entire cast is getting them, and that they’re made by “one of our good friends who is working on on the show at the moment.” She explains, “He makes his own jewelry, so we’re all getting beautiful matching Wheel Of Time rings to signify the journey that we’ve all been on.”

The Wheel Of Time is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video. You can check out our review of the show right here.