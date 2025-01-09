The Wiggles are going country Children's group The Wiggles have announced a new country album in an obvious bid to cash in on the Beyoncé effect.

Just another shameless example of the industry copying Beyoncé: The Wiggles are going country now, too. Obviously inspired (dare we say jealous?) of the pop star’s genre-hopping success and the myriad accolades for her most recent album Cowboy Carter, the children’s group announced on Thursday their own album Wiggle Up, Giddy Up will debut on March 7. It will be their 63rd studio album.

As a press release for the upcoming record notes, country music’s popularity has been on the rise, so of course it was time for those clout-chasing Wiggles to cash in. The new music—which founding member Anthony Field (Blue Wiggle) said was the most time he’d ever spent working on an album—features contributions from country superstars including Lainey Wilson, Orville Peck, Jackson Dean, the late Australia country singer Slim Dusty, and Dolly Parton. Parton, of course, is also featured on Cowboy Carter. Starting to notice a pattern here?

The lead single is a collaboration with up-and-coming country star Dasha (who made the Billboard charts last year with her song “Austin”). Listen to this song and try to argue it’s not copping from Beyoncé’s number one hit “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM.” “Line dancing songs have a long history in country music, and many of them sound similar to each other,” we hear you protest. To that we say, don’t be naive! The sonic similarities and “coincidental” timing (just days before Beyoncé has teased a major announcement!) cannot be ignored.

“We’re so excited to share ‘Wiggle Up, Giddy Up!’ with families everywhere. It’s a song that’s packed with energy, fun, and plenty of country flair,” Lachy Gillespie (Purple Wiggle) said in a statement. “Collaborating with the incredible Dasha, whose hit ‘Austin’ has already brought country music to a whole new audience, was an absolute joy. This song is all about bringing people together, whether you’re two or ninety-two, to sing, dance, and even try a bit of line dancing! We’re looking forward to performing this track at the iconic Tamworth Country Music Festival, and can’t wait for everyone to hear the full album.”