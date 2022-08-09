As the legal woes continue to pile up for Ezra Miller, some (not Warner Bros.) are trying to add as many degrees of separation as possible from The Flash actor. According to Variety, Mary Harron’s (American Pyscho, I Shot Andy Warhol) Dalíland will close out the 47th Toronto Film Festival, with a tinsy omission: Ezra Miller appears in a lead role in the film.

Ben Kinglsey stars in the film as the surrealist painter Salvador Dalí, with the supporting cast made up of Barbara Sukowa, Christopher Briney, Rupert Graves, and Suki Waterhouse. Miller plays the younger version of the visionary painter, although that was not made apparent in TIFF’s official announcement, which excluded Miller from the cast and crew list. Sales agent Bankside Films and TIFF both declined to comment on the omission to The Hollywood Reporter.

In 2021, director Harron spoke openly about Miller’s dedicated involvement in Dalíland.

“We started looking at Dalí in the 1970s, the older Dalí, with flashbacks to the younger Dalí, which are rendered like an old movie,” Harron told Deadline last June. “That format really excited me. Ezra had like three days between finishing Fantastic Beasts and starting The Flash, and insisted on coming and doing our film. The story is all played out through this kind of Nick Carraway figure [Christopher Briney], who comes into Dalí’s life as an assistant and sees it all.”

Among the wild and cultish accusations levied against Miller this year, the actor has been arrested twice in Hawaii (once disorderly conduct and harassment and another time for second-degree assault) and currently faces a felony burglary charge in Stamford, Vermont for allegedly stealing alcohol from a residence.

Dalíland makes it worldwide premiere at TIFF on September 17.