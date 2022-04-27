Imagine, if you will, a world in which Chip and Dale existed on this mortal plane despite being animated chipmunks–and they were devastated by the cancelation of their TV show in the early ‘90s. If you can’t do it, the forthcoming Disney+ movie Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers can, and a new trailer shows us a better look at its blend of live-action and animation.

As shown in the previous teaser, Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers picks up in the present day, 30 years after the end of the TV series. Andy Samberg stars as Dale, who’s still coasting on his glory days and has undergone a controversial surgery to convert his 2D animation into a modern CGI style. John Mulaney’s Chip is content with his original look, and seemingly content with settling into a calm suburban life as an insurance agent. Of course, that won’t last for long when a new mystery comes to town.

CGI conversion isn’t the only shocking surgical procedure going on in this world. Cartoon characters are being kidnapped and dissected, and our beloved woodland creatures are determined to put a stop to it. Chip and Dale must team up with a hard-boiled detective voiced by J.K. Simmons to get to the bottom of the mystery, but an adult Peter Pan played by Will Arnett isn’t going to make things easy for them.

Like Ralph Breaks The Internet before it, Chip n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers offers up a wide variety of references to other Disney properties. Amongst others, Moana, Thor, and Princess Leia cosplayers can be spotted in the glimpse of Dale’s autograph signing at Fan Con, where Lumiere from Beauty And The Beast is also making an appearance with his original 1991 look. Elsewhere, Flounder from The Little Mermaid is seen somehow living comfortably on land. Seth Rogen returns as the voice of the photorealistic version of Pumbaa from the 2019 remake of The Lion King; he also plays an axe-wielding human character with dated CGI. Other pop culture Easter eggs abound, including nods to The Wizard Of Oz and The Smurfs.

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers arrives on Disney+ on May 20 and also co-stars Keegan-Michael Key, Chris Parnell, Eric Bana, KiKi Layne, and Tim Robinson.