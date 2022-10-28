Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, October 28, to Sunday, October 30. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly What’s On will publish on Sundays.]



1. The White Lotus brings us more rich-people chaos

The White Lotus Season 2 | Official Trailer | HBO

HBO, Sunday, 9 p.m.: Mike White is taking his Emmy-winning anthology from Hawaii to Italy for its second season. The White Lotus kicks off its six-episode sophomore run on October 30, following Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya McQuoid as she visits a White Lotus resort in Sicily with her husband, Greg (Jon Gries), and assistant, Portia (Haley Lu Richardson). Coolidge is joined by new cast members Aubrey Plaza, Meghann Fahy, Theo James, Michael Imperioli, F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Will Sharpe, and Tom Hollander. The A.V. Club will recap the show weekly.

2. It’s hormonal teen time in Big Mouth season six

Big Mouth Season 6 | Official Trailer | Netflix

Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: Adult-animated comedy Big Mouth returns for its sixth raunchy season. Co-created by Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett, the sitcom chronicles pubescent teens at the Bridgeton Middle School, all of whom are battling hormonal changes, crushes, and family drama. The voice cast includes Kroll, Maya Rudolph, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, Andrew Rannells, Thandiwe Newton, Keke Palmer, Ayo Edebiri, Richard Kind, and Ali Wong, to name a few. Keep an eye out for The A.V. Club’s review.

3. Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key reunite for Wendell & Wild

WENDELL & WILD | Official Trailer | Netflix

Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: Jordan Peele is out here treating everyone with another horror project. Wendell & Wild is a stop-motion horror comedy that reunites Peele with Keegan-Michael Key. They voice the titular scheming demon brothers, who enlist the aid of a teenager named Elliot (Lyric Ross) to summon them to the Land of the Living. Angela Bassett, James Hong, Ving Rhames, and Ramona Young also co-star. Here’s an excerpt from The A.V. Club’s review:

Even with its refreshingly modern messaging, it’s [director] Henry Selick’s old-fashioned, lovingly crafted style, where each blemish only adds to its charm and you can feel the hand of its creator in every shot, that feels more inspiring and needed than ever.

4. Apple TV+ presents Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues

Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

Apple TV+, Friday, 12:01 a.m.: Directed by Sacha Jenkins, Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues is an intimate look at the musician’s life, presented via archival footage, interviews, personal conversations, and home recordings. The documentary honors Armstrong’s legacy as a founding father of jazz and dissects how he became a pivotal figure in the Civil Rights movement.

5. Netflix’s next true-crime doc I Am A Stalker arrives

I AM A STALKER | First Look | Netflix

Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: The streaming platform continues its time-honored tradition of releasing a new true-crime docuseries weekly. I Am A Stalker is in the same vein as I Am A Killer, so it’s sure to be unsettling and hella creepy. The episodes profile convicted, yes, stalkers and their survivors, getting into the dark details of harassment and abuse.