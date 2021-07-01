Why Women Kill’s plots all intersect in a hijinks-filled episode

Photo : Nicole Wilder/ABC

Although he got his start writing for Golden Girls, Marc Cherry eventually moved on to straight-up soap opera. Sure, Desperate Housewives, like Why Women Kill, had an omniscient narrator around various unsavory subplots, but the campy squabbles and other dramatic plot twists constituted a straight throwback to the heyday of soap operas. His next series, Devious Maids, drew even more inspiration from telenovelas. And as the outlandish plots of Why Women Kill heat up in this season’s episode six, the outrageous antics of the residents of Days Of Our Lives’ Salem and As The World Turns’ Oakdale come to mind.

Advertisement

Cherry has woven quite an intricately tangled web here among our small cluster of core characters. Yes, Vern and Dee’s relationship still seems shoehorned in ( “I’ve given this a lot of thought” he says before their engagement, somehow over the course of about 24 hours) , but their sped-up connection is necessary to keep those story wheels turning. The lame Scooter is now at the center of plots featuring Dee, Rita, and Catherine, although with Catherine he shows more charisma than he ever has.

But Cherry knows that the most popular soap characters were always the ones you love to hate ( or hate to love). Evil Queen Lana Par rilla has already proven that she coul d excel in such a part, and she definitel y does n ot disappoint here. The most interesting parts about Rita aren’t when she’s just being straight-up bitchy, to Catherine or Alma, but when she’s not. She’ s sur prisingly sympathetic to pregnant Dee this episode, so much so that it immediately draws curio sity . The line about not letting one mistake ruining your whole life appears to be a clue, as does the allusion to Harry, a tough guy who ran afoul of Rita and her cousin Isobel in Galveston. (That reveal was intriguing ; less so was the revelation that Rita and Isobel are cousins, whi c h was pitched in such a way as to be shocking, but really wasn’t.)

Coul d t he tides be turning for our two captivating female leads? After all, Jack Davenport starts the episode by chronicling the external changes that help to indicate that Alma is a whole new person on the inside as well . Li ke Ri ta, she is duplicitous: To someone like Grace, she still seems like the same old Alma , hiding the shocking cruelty that Rita’ s treatment has awakened inside of her.

This is where the show would like l y be faltering if not for the superlative skills of Allison Tolman in her performance as Alma. She completely sells Alma’s transformation from dowdy house wi fe (naturally, she was n ’t destined to stay in that role very long), as well as the roots of that evolu tion. Ri ta publicly humili ated her, threatened her family, and possibly most destru ctively, robbed her of her meager little ream to enter the Elysium Park G arden Club. It’s possible that Alma’s discovery of B ertram’s sordid hobby also helped to warp her inner conscience: If the best person she knows is capable of such acts, why shouldn’t she be?

But, in another interesting exploration in Why Women Kill, Bertram in his own way may be actually more commendable than Alma. Yes, he has been killing people, but only to put them out of their suffering (and, due to an extremely screwed-up childhood through no fault of his own), and he wants to stop now that he realizes that th ese acts fulfill his needs more than theirs . Alma’s prodding of Bertram to off Carlo only serves her own purposes —after all, even though Alma coul d n’t hav known this, all indications are that Carlo woul d have recovered eventually, which would have been more painful for Ri ta than anything else. In season one of Why Women Kill, that titular questions was answered for a variety of understandable reasons: self-defens e, deserved revenge, even, in the case of Lucy Liu’s Simone and Davenport’s Karl , compassion. Alma and Rita are actually the first wives we’ ve seen who are veering straight into evil territory, even though they both have their reasons for doing so.

Advertisement

Naturally, all of this comes to a head in a hijinks -filled sequence at Rita’s massive house: the Catherine-Scooter hookup, photographed by V ern; Carlo’s death, deli vered by Bertram; Alma planting evidence to frame Rita. The tightly wound characters make perfect sense, but also propel the se energetic plots fo rward: There’s no way that one of Vern’s photos won’t show Alma and/or B ertram in the background, a.k.a., his future in-laws. So then what will he do ?

Stray observations

Again, if Alma had to make her own dress in episode one, where did her fancy new wardrobe come from? The lipstick, the manicu re, the jewelry, the hats?

Favorite frocks: Nevertheless, Alma’s final ensemble this episode : the dark red dress with matching gloves and hat was straight- up breathtaking, It also helps to indicate her switch over to the dark side, because you’ll notice that Ri ta also favors red, as in her satin halter dress this very episode. T wo very differen t red dresses, but both indi ca te that these characters are willing to tweak the laws of morality to get w hat they want.

Nevertheless, Alma’s final ensemble this episode : the dark red dress with matching gloves and hat was straight- up breathtaking, It also helps to indicate her switch over to the dark side, because you’ll notice that Ri ta also favors red, as in her satin halter dress this very episode. T wo very differen t red dresses, but both indi ca te that these characters are willing to tweak the laws of morality to get w hat they want. T he swears kind of stick out in a funny manner. M aybe because this is supposed to be a kitschy period piece, where people say, “g ood h eavens, ” so the F-word seems misplaced .

Sh ouldn’t Alma be worried about having workmen working on her garden with a dead body out there?

Also, woul d n’t Bertram have known some thing was wrong with the pl an when Carlo lashed out, clearly not wanting to die?

Scooter walks right out of the shower with dry hair.

Next week: Carlo’s death gives way to a who le new wave of intriguing plot developments.