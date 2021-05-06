Plus:

Mads Mikkelsen in Riders Of Justice Photo : Magnolia Pictures

Sean Penn’s humanitarian efforts in Haiti after the earthquake of 2010 are the subject of a new documentary, Citizen Penn (Discovery+ 5/6). David Oyelowo makes his feature-directing debut with the family-friendly The Water Man (select theaters 5/7), about a young boy who embarks on an epic journey to save his sick mother. Cartel Land director Matthew Heineman profiles Colombian superstar J Balvin in the documentary The Boy From Medellín (Amazon Prime 5/7). The Gatekeepers director Dror Moreh turns his attention to the decades-long struggle for peace in the Middle East, as told from the perspective of the American mediators and negotiators working toward that goal over the past 30 years, in The Human Factor (select theaters 5/7). Venice contender Milestone (Netflix May 7) rides shotgun with an Indian truck-driver wrestling with grief and professional woes. The unthinkable of Swedish disaster movie The Unthinkable (select theaters and VOD 5/7) is a national invasion, supposedly quite well-staged on a low budget. Aliens take some poor degenerate slob’s body for a joyride in Fried Barry (Shudder 5/7)… but that’s nothing compared to what awaits the hapless hero of Benny Loves You (select theaters 5/7; VOD 5/11), who regrets throwing out his beloved childhood plush when the toy comes to murderous life. Horror film Initiation (select theaters, digital platforms, and VOD 5/7) unleashes a serial killer during a university’s pledge week. Three one-time kung fu disciples, now well into middle age, reunite to avenger their master’s death in the action comedy The Paper Tigers (select theaters and VOD 5/7). Meanwhile, Paper Spiders (select theaters 5/7) stars Lili Taylor as a woman whose worsening mental-health issues threaten her relationship with her daughter. The Descent and Game Of Thrones director Neil Marshall returns with The Reckoning (Shudder 5/13), starring Charlotte Kirk as a woman falsely accused of being a witch during the era of The Great Plague. The Djinn (select theaters, digital platforms, and VOD 5/14) pits a young boy against the spirit that grant him a voice. Can you blame Mads Mikkelsen for getting in on that sweet DTV action-trash money with revenge thriller Riders Of Justice (select theaters 5/14; VOD 5/21)? Estranged sibling musicians—one in Havana, the other in New York—are the subjects of the acclaimed documentary Los Hermanos/The Brothers (select theaters 5/14). Speaking of siblings, two of them unleash an ancient alien force in horror comedy PG: Psycho Goreman (Shudder 5/20). Eric Bana plays a federal agent who returns to his hometown to investigate a crime in the Australian smash The Dry (select theaters and VOD 5/21). There are wunderkinds, and then there’s Suzanne Lindon, who got into Cannes with her teenage writing, directing, and acting debut, Spring Blossom (select theaters 5/21). When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit (select theaters 5/21) adapts Judith Kerr’s bestselling memoir about her family’s flight from Nazi Germany. The documentary Final Account (select theaters 5/21) looks into the lives of the last living members of Hitler’s Third Reich. And the last of the month’s WWII-related films, Into The Darkness (select theaters 5/21), is a drama about Danish war-profiteering during the occupation. Slasher fans should mark their calendars for The Retreat (select theaters and VOD 5/21), about a young couple fighting for their lives against a band of extremist killers, and Skull: The Mask (Shudder 5/27), a gory throwback to the heyday of Freddy and Jason. Blue Miracle (Netflix 5/27) dramatizes the supposedly true and inspirational story of a Mexican orphanage that entered “the world’s biggest fishing tournament.” Moby Doc (select theaters and digital platforms 5/28) is a doc about Moby, the famous electronic musician. Natalie Morales makes her own addition to the birth-control-rights comedy genre with Plan B (Hulu 5/28), which follows a teenage girl on a frantic search for the titular pill. And an American family, among them Rebecca Romijn, is stranded during an African safari in Endangered Species (select theaters 5/28).

