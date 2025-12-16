Disney is rehabilitating Gaston's image with a new live-action movie The Beauty And The Beast's resident bully will be Disney's guest for a new live-action movie.

Following in the footsteps of such successful fairy-tale rebrands as Cruella, Wicked, and Malevolent, Disney is looking to reshape the public perception of Beauty And The Beast‘s resident bully. Per Deadline, Disney will finally tell the secret origins of Gaston, the villain of Beauty And The Beast, in an image-rehabilitating live-action movie. The latest draft of the screenplay comes from David Callaham, who, before becoming a regular writer on various superhero properties, including penning versions of Ant-Man, Wonder Woman 1984, Shang-Chi, and Across The Spider-Verse, was best known for introducing us to Sylvester Stallone’s Expendables. Deadline didn’t offer any plot details for the film. Still, we have a feeling it’ll revolve around the untold tragedy of Gaston’s life, retroactively making this despicable scallywag’s behavior justified, like Cruella, whose puppy-killing ways we now understand because a dog pushed her mother off a cliff.