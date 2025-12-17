Universal breaks up with M3GAN spin-off, Soulm8te Originally expected in theaters next month, Soulm8te will now be shopped to other studios.

Universal appears to be done playing with M3GAN. Per Variety, Soulm8te, the awkwardly titled spin-off to the yassified doll slasher series, has been pulled from Universal’s release calendar. Originally slated for a January 9 release, Soulm8te will instead be shopped to other studios in hopes of finding a new home for the erotic thriller. Soulm8te was written and directed by Katie Dolan and stars Lily Sullivan of the Evil Dead remake, but who are we kidding? The movie should be called “Soulm8,” and it was always going to have an uphill climb because it wasn’t.