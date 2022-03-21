Andrew Garfield has taken a break from discussing how much effort he put into keeping his Spider-Man: No Way Home role a secret, and has now touched on another big topic of conversation surrounding the movie: the fact that it wasn’t nominated for an Oscar.



Garfield’s not as upset about it as some diehard Marvel fans—like Kevin Smith, who started the discourse in the first place on his podcast FatMan Beyond. Instead, Garfield is glad that the movie’s been so wildly successful.

When asked in a profile for The Telegraph how he feels about the fan campaign for the film’s nomination being unsuccessful, he says, “I mean, it’s the sixth biggest movie in the history of movies. Making a film that a gajillion people want to see together is a miracle. Making a film that an awarding body loves is also a miracle. Sometimes those miracles overlap, and sometimes they don’t.”

He adds, “But I personally feel pretty satisfied with the audience response. I think that’s plenty.”

Though No Way Home didn’t receive recognition on this year’s list of Oscar nominations, Garfield still received a nomination for a different film: tick, tick…BOOM! He’s up for Best Actor, marking the second time he’s been honored in the category. He was first nominated in 2017 for war drama Hacksaw Ridge (and yes, he probably should’ve been nominated for The Social Network, but oh well).



As for whether Marvel fans can count on seeing Garfield wear the spandex again, he’d previously said in a red carpet interview with Variety that he has no plans to do so. But, at this point, it wouldn’t be totally unexpected if Garfield taps into his S pidey senses again—and, if some sort of Marvel miracle happens, gets an Oscar nomination for the role.