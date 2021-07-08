Emmy Raver-Lampman and Leslie Odom Jr. voice Molly and Owen Tillerman Image : Apple TV+

Apple TV+’s animated comedy Central Park is brimming with goofy humor and delightful musical numbers. Created by Bob’s Burgers’ Loren Bouchard and Nora Smith along with Josh Gad, the series focuses on the Tillerman family, whose patriarch Owen (Leslie Odom Jr.) is the manager of New York City’s Central Park. They clash with Bitsy Brandenham (voiced by Stanley Tucci), a real estate mogul and old grumpy heiress who wants to destroy the park to build condos and shopping malls. While the show cleverly tackles their issues, its strength comes from fleshing out the interpersonal dynamics, especially between the Tillermans. Luckily, Central Park season two homes in on exactly that.

As seen in this exclusive clip from the upcoming episode, aptly titled “Down To The Underwire,” Owen and his teenage daughter Molly (Emmy Raver-Lampman, who’s taken over for Kristen Bell ) embark for a shopping adventure that inevitably solidifies their bond. But the trip isn’t without some hiccups. Molly is in need of a new bra; when her mother Paige (Kathryn Hahn) is unavailable to take her to the mall, Owen volunteers. They’re both newbies when it comes to bra shopping. Molly is unsure of what to purchase: “Not too girl but sort of girly, kind of sporty but not too sporty, because come on, who are we kidding? And in blue. Maybe,” she tells him during the subway ride. Owen reassures her that they’ll find it, but they’re in for a rude awakening at the store and its several confusing bra options. Hey, at least they’re on the same page about not having a clue.

Elsewhere in the episode, Bitsy’s assistant Helen (Daveed Diggs) seeks help from Cole Tillerman (Tituss Burgess) to walk Shampagne around the park, and Paige and her boss Marvin (Tony Shalhoub) figure out how to stop Bitsy’s latest scheme. Central Park’s voice cast also includes Gad as the busker and narrator Birdie, Eugene Cordero, Rory O’Malley, and H. Jon Benjamin.

“Down To The Underwire” hits Apple TV+ on Friday, July 9.