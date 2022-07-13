It’s p hrasing-o’-clock yet again, as FX revealed today the premiere date for the 13th season of its long-running animated spy comedy Archer (or the 10th, depending on how canonical you consider the coma seasons to be—but we kid, we kid.)

Specifically, Sterling Archer and the various frenemies who make up his social circle will be back on FXX on August 24 of this year, where they’ll premiere alongside the first episode of Little Demon, that Dan Harmon-produced cartoon where Aubrey Plaza plays a single mom raising the Antichrist (Lucy DeVito) while being harassed by Satan (Danny DeVito, which, yes, we would like to hear Danny DeVito voice the devil). Darcy Fowler, Seth Kirschner, and Kieran Valla created the show.

As for Archer, it’s currently working through its latest in a long series of transitional periods , finding a new status quo after star Jessica Walter died in 2021. (Walter had completed voice work on a few episodes of the show’s 12th season before her death; later episodes re-used old dialogue, and the season ended with an affectionate tribute to both the actor, and her character, formidable spymaster Malory Archer, sending her off into the sunset .) In plot terms, that means the show’s (still unnamed) central spy agency is now a subsidiary of corporate espionage firm IIA, headed up by the smug Fabian Kingsworth, voiced by What We Do In The Shadows star Kayvan Novak.

Meanwhile, the rest of the show’s stand-out cast is still on hand to create some animated spy chaos: H. Jon Benjamin, Aisha Tyler, Judy Greer, Amber Nash, Chris Parnell, Lucky Yates, and series creator (and former main writer ) Adam Reed are all on the books to reprise their roles on the series. The guest roster for season 13, meanwhile, includes a couple of familiar faces—Christian Slater and Stephen Tobolowsky are both set to return—and some new voices, including Kenan Thompson and Alison Pill.

Archer’s 13th season will air at 10 p.m. Eastern/Pacific on Wednesday nights.