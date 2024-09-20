Austin Abrams has no idea what's going on with Euphoria, either Don't ask Ethan what's going on with his old high school

It’s been 936 days since a new episode of Euphoria aired, and at this point, speculating about what the hell is going on is almost as much fun as watching Cassie Howard deliver a tear-filled monologue about how she’s in love with Nate Jacobs and has never, ever been happier. The official word from HBO is that the series is going to start filming again at the beginning of the new year. Rumors circulated that series creator Sam Levinson was toying with the idea of having the season take place long after high school, both to deal with the gap between seasons and his aging cast.

But this was complicated by reports in July of tensions behind the scenes between him and star Zendaya, who has found herself a tidy film career in the two-and-a-half years since the show last aired. In fact, most of the cast has embarked on successful film careers in the interim, raising doubts about the show’s viability going forward.

One such cast member is Austin Abrams (who portrays Ethan Daley), who stars alongside Brad Pitt and George Clooney in Wolfs, which hits theaters today. Talking about the film with Variety, the conversation inevitably turned to Euphoria, where Abrams admitted he has no idea what’s going on. “I have no idea. I don’t know if they’re filming it, if they’re planning on filming it even, or what is going on,” the actor said when the question of the time jump was raised. “There were plans last year or something, they were gonna go and do that, and that didn’t happen. So, yeah, at this point, I’m not sure.” He went on to praise the rest of the cast and Levinson, calling it “a privilege being able to work with him, because there’s so much creativity that he has, and the whole process feels very open and creative and always moving,” which, again, sounds like a very polite way to say he will get excited about filming more Euphoria when he’s on the set, with a script in his hand.