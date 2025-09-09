Charlie Brooker recruits two Westeros alums for new Netflix detective series

You don’t need to be a gumshoe to deduce that Charlie Brooker, two alumni from the Game Of Thrones universe, and the detective genre could add up to something very interesting. Brooker, best known as the creator of Black Mirror, is taking a break from investigating all the ways technology is killing us to explore an actual serial killer in his new Netflix series. The “Untitled Charlie Brooker Project,” which a press release makes sure to note is a “working title,” is a “profoundly serious, stunningly original crime thriller in which a tormented detective from the Northern city of Bleakford ventures down to London on a mission to catch a ritualistic serial killer before they run out of people to kill.”

If that all sounds a little too bleak(ford) for you, you probably don’t need to worry too much. Based on its press materials, it’s safe to assume the four-part series will be anything but “profoundly serious.” Brooker’s statement on the project is a good clue. “I’m beyond thrilled to be saying these words for the press release. I’ve dreamt of providing a quote ever since I was a young foetus, and now here I am doing it,” he wrote. “I’d pinch myself, but like all of us, I’m terrified that if I do that, I might wake up and discover 2025 has all been a magical dream. Please watch my show. I am begging you.” If that wasn’t enough to confirm this writer’s hunch, the show’s description also warns that it “contains blood and frowning.”

Lena Headey, Paddy Considine, and Georgina Campbell will be the actors doing all that bleeding and/or frowning. Headey is perhaps best known as Game Of Thrones‘ Cersei Lannister, while Considine played former iron throne denizen Viserys Targaryen in House Of The Dragon. You may recognize Campbell as one of the stars of Black Mirror‘s “Hang The DJ.” Campbell also starred in the 2022 horror film Barbarian, so she’s pretty well acquainted with blood and serial killers already.

The streamer hasn’t shared a release date as of this writing, but it notes that the show is already in production. You may want to start warming up those frowning muscles now.