Earlier today, Gilbert Gottfried’s family announced in a statement that the iconic comedian with a penchant for filthy jokes and a screeching voice had died “after a long illness” at the age of 67. Naturally, other famous people and members of the comedy community have been paying their respects to Gottfried, reminiscing about their favorite comedy bits and noting—as Kathy Griffin did—that he would’ve been the first to make a dark joke about his death.

On Twitter, she retweeted a post that Gottfried had made after Bob Saget and Louis Anderson died featuring a photo of him with the two of them, saying that Gottfried “would be the first one to make a joke about this picture today” and that he “would not hold back.” (Not hard to believe for anyone who has heard him do “The Aristocrats.”)

Jason Alexander, who weirdly broke the news for a lot of people despite admitting that he did not know Gottfried “well,” said on Twitter that he had made him laugh “at times when laughter did not com easily,” adding, “I loved what he shared with me.”

Conan O’Brien posted a memory of what sounds like a brilliant stand-up set:

Dane Cook made a point to send his love to Gottfried’s wife, Dara, adding that the comedian “was never not funny” and that he “was a lovely guy” who was “always friendly.” Jon Stewart posted that Gottfried’s comedy “could leave you gasping for breath,” saying he was “just indescribably unusually hilarious.”

A famous clip of Gottfried on Hollywood Squares has also been going around, proving that he could be brilliantly funny even when not describing the awful things that a family of performers did as part of their act:

Both Disney and Aflac, two organizations that appreciated the use of Gottfried’s singular voice (until one of them very much did not), have yet to acknowledge the comedian’s death.