Swinging in late on what’s already been one of the biggest musical weekends of the year, Drake and 21 Savage have announced a new joint album that they’ll be releasing a week from now, on October 28. The album, announced alongside a new music video between the two artists, is titled Her Loss, which we’re choosing to interpret, not as a reference to a woman’s grief, but as a pun about male-pattern baldness. (Savage 21 turned 30 today; that stuff will creep up on you, friend .)

Specifically, the album was announced from within the video for “Jimmy C ooks,” off of Drake’s recent album Honestly, Nevermind. The pair have been collaborating pretty regularly lately; Drake recently surprised fans at a 21 Savage concert in Atlanta, and t hey previously collaborated on Drake’s Certified Lover Boy, as well as on 21 Savage and Metro Boomin’s Savage Mode II.

Drake & 21 Savage - Jimmy Cooks

Honestly, though, we’re really just into this idea of artists starting to use music videos as press releases for their next major project; people are going to watch the damn things, so why confine yourself to promotion for an album you released four months ago? (Also, Variety notes that the name of the song, “Jimmy Cooks,” is presumably a reference to Drake’s Degrassi character, Jimmy Brooks, so that’s a fun little Easter egg for Degrassi fans. Bonus! )

Advertisement

As we noted above, the pair are just barely dodging a damn busy week of music releases: Taylor Swift, obviously, deployed Midnights this weekend, sucking up a decent chunk of all the oxygen in the room, but that’s not to discount major releases from Carly Rae Jepsen and a number of other artists. It’ll be interesting to see how Her Loss stacks up to the competition; Drake and Swift have been trading streaming records for a couple of years now, and “Cooks” recently debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.