Twenty years ago, Scottish rock group Travis was riding high on the success of its biggest release yet. The Invisible Band had just come out a few months prior and had spent a month at the top of the UK album charts. Singles like “Sing,” “Side,” and “Flowers In The Window” all marked what the band calls “pinnacle moments” in its career—and this is a group who rose to fame in the ’90s touring with Oasis.

A charming blend of earnest rock and earworm pop, The Invisible Band was set to break the band in the U.S., with dates set up at Radio City Music Hall in October 2001, only to have that tour thwarted by the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center.

Now, with the group, still together, set to perform the album on tour for the first time ever, Travis is set to release a 20th anniversary reissue of The Invisible Band. Remastered (and released on vinyl for the first time ever), the album is available to pre-order here.

The A.V. Club is pleased to present fans with an exclusive acoustic performance of one of the album’s biggest singles, “Side.” According to Travis frontman Fran Healy, the song was born out of a universal sense of humanity:

“Side’s lyric, this idea that while we might feel as though we are on a different side from another person, for whatever reason, in reality we all have far more in common with each other simply by being alive. We’re all standing on the same side of this one big circle. If we were willing to walk around a little bit, we would meet and probably laugh at how dumb we had been. We can’t wait to play this as part of The Invisible Band 20th anniversary tour. It’s always a big moment in the set so playing it as part of the bigger album will be great.”

Travis’ 2022 US tour dates:

04/05 Dallas, TX —Majestic

04/06 Austin, TX— ACL Live @ Moody Theatre

04/08 Anaheim, CA— House of Blues

04/09 Los Angeles, CA— The Orpheum Theatre

04/10 San Francisco, CA— The Masonic

04/12 Seattle, WA— Neptune

04/15 Minneapolis, MN— State Theatre

04/16 Chicago, IL— Park West

04/18 Toronto, ON— Massey Hall

04/20 Boston, MA— The Orpheum Theatre

04/21 New York City, NY— Terminal 5

04/22 Philadelphia, PA— Keswick

04/23 Washington, DC— Lincoln Theatre

04/25 Cleveland, OH— House of Blues

04/26 Indianapolis, IN— Old National Centre