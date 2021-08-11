Director, amateur guitarist, rap criminal, and Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst has been having a pretty good couple of weeks. Sure, t his summer began like the rest of the summers of the decade, with the world largely forgetting his band’s contributions to turn- of- the- millennium pop culture— other than to indulge in a little drunken nü-metal nostaglia. But then Durst returned to the spotlight with the one-two punch of a Woodstock ‘99 documentary and Limp Bizkit’s Lollapalooza set, which saw him properly unveil a ’ 70s lounge-cop look that’s fascinated the internet.



Unfortunately, though, a dark cloud has now dimmed the sunshine brightening Durst’s days. He has been outbid on a bootleg action figure made in his image.



Durst let Instagram know about this crushing defeat in a post that’s been screenshot by Consequence, wherein he writes, “I lost the auction on this illegal toy. Things are good.” The listing is still up, and shows that the doll ended up going for $680 USD, a decent amount beyond Durst’s $415 maximum bid—and a good indicator that now is the time to start that nü-metal toy business you’ve been putting off for far too long.



Unless, that is, the sting of his eBay loss ends up being the push Durst needs to expand the Empire Of Bizkit further outward into collectibles. Wes Borland certainly has enough costumes to support a whole toy line on his own, and now we have at least three versions of Durst available: Red Yankees Cap Durst, Bucket Hat Durst, and, the variation the market demands, 2021 Dad Durst With Removable Windbreaker And Realistic Mustache. It could even come packaged with his trademark vehicle, The Rollin’ Air Raid Vehicle.



