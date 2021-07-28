Because we might as well act like it’s 2000 again, Fred Durst is taking Limp Bizkit on tour, with a first stop at Lollapalooza this Saturday. But just a day away from the festival starting, Durst seems to be introducing fans to a new era of Limp Bizkit. He scrubbed every post from his Instagram, with the exception of a selfie that depicts a hat-less Durst sporting swoopy hair, a button-down shirt, and a horseshoe mustache. He captioned it with the mysterious words, “thinking about you 70.”

And, unfortunately, we must report that there are those out there who would still do it all for the nookie, because Durst’s new look is doing him favors. The selfie captured the attention of Twitter, with users taking a break from “the beach from Old” and “first Cow, then Pig, now Lamb” jokes to comment on how bewildered they are by seeing this unexpected side of Durst. If you’d told us a week ago that Bill Callahan and Fred Durst could even look remotely similar, we certainly would’ve told you that you need glasses.

So, what’s up with all the posts being gone, too? Is Limp Bizkit going indie? The vibe he’s giving off is certainly “off to record an album in a cabin in the woods.” Durst is a teen angst icon of sorts—might as well channel that into making an acoustic guitar record that people in their 30s can cry to. And it’s not like he’s never recorded an acoustic track before. But, it’s likely that’s not the case. We can’t imagine him ever making the switch from nü metal to something so generic (for him, anyway). He did urge fans on his Instagram Live the other day to listen to Sonic Youth and My Bloody Valentine, and we would absolutely be up for a Limp Bizkit record that sounds like either of those bands.

