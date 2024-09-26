Hoda Kotb is saying goodbye to Today It's the end of an era at NBC

Hoda Kotb’s tenure on Today will soon be a thing of yesterday. The host announced this morning on NBC that she would be saying goodbye to her post in early 2025. She will instead move on to a position at NBC News.

“I just turned 60, and it was such a monumental moment for me when I turned 60 years old, because I started thinking about that decade like, what does that decade mean? What does it hold? What’s it going to have for me?” Kotb said on the air this morning, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “And I realized that it was time for me to turn the page at 60 and to try something new.”

Kotb has been the co-anchor of Today since 2018, but has been with the program far longer. The journalist first joined the network in 1998, and launched the fourth hour of Today in 2007. She was later joined by Jenna Bush Hager and Kathie Lee Gifford, and her partnership with the latter provided some frankly indelible, wine-filled moments of network television. (Seriously; the “kathie lee and hoda no context” twitter account is a total delight. Kotb once accidentally leaked her own phone number on the air while trying to set up a smartwatch and we watch as she gets flooded with calls from strangers in real-time. They don’t make ’em like that anymore.)

In a memo to staff shared alongside the news of her departure, Kotb reflected on the relationships she made behind the scenes. “So many of my professional relationships have become some of my most cherished friendships,” the host writes (per THR). “Savannah: my rock. Jenna: my ride-or-die. Al: my longest friend at 30 Rock. Craig, Carson, Sheinelle and Dylan: my family. Libby, Mazz and Talia: my fearless leaders. I will miss each and every one of you at Today desperately.”