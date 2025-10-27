It's Horrors Week at The A.V. Club As we put together this year's theme, one master of horror floated above the rest.

Our annual Horrors Week tends to encompass the works of several filmmakers, writers, and artists, but this year as we brainstormed, one name rose—floated, if you will—above the rest: Stephen King. Even before Andy Muschietti returned to Derry for a new HBO series, 2025 was already the year of the King adaptation, with The Monkey and The Long Walk setting pulses racing in theaters and Glen Powell rounding the bend soon in The Running Man. So we decided to center this year’s horrors package on a writer whose name has become synonymous with the genre, whose writing has inspired reimaginings both unwieldy and audacious, and who shows no signs of slowing down. We’re obviously no strangers to King’s work (nor he to ours), but while we’ve run many excellent pieces through the years—here’s just one of them—this is our first time dedicating a theme week to the prolific author.