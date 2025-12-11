Clear eyes, full hearts, and a Friday Night Lights reunion heading to ATX TV Festival
In a Hail Mary booking, the ATX TV Festival is bringing the cast of Friday Night Lights to Austin to celebrate the show's 20th anniversary.Screenshot: Peacock/YouTube
A Friday Night Lights homecoming is heading to Austin. Announced earlier today, the Taylors are returning to the Lone Star state for Austin’s ATX Television Festival in May for a Friday Night Lights reunion. Despite the absence of star running back Tim Riggins, the 20th anniversary celebration will feature a panel including stars Connie Britton, Kyle Chandler, and Adrienne Palicki, and producers Jason Katims, David Hudgins, Jeffrey Reiner, Liz Heldens, and Kerry Ehrin. If that wasn’t enough to lure Taylor Kitsch and Jesse Plemons, who are currently not booked, to Austin, Friday Night Lights will also receive the second-annual Made In Texas award, celebrating Texas-shot productions that created industry opportunities for local Texans.