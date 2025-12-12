Trump issues executive order shutting down states' efforts to regulate AI
Just hours after New York passed new laws trying to get a toehold in controlling artificial intelligence, the White House issued an order attacking the basic concept.Ted Cruz and Donald Trump, Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images
Well, that was fast. Earlier today, we reported that New York had joined a few other American states (Tennessee, Colorado, and especially California) in passing laws in an attempt to do some kind of regulation of artificial intelligence, since the Donald Trump White House had made it pretty clear that it wasn’t interested in doing any. But Governor Kathy Hochul signing a couple of SAG-AFTRA-backed bills about telling people when a TV commercial contains fake people was apparently the last straw, as Trump reached for his Executive Order pen on Thursday night and issued a sweeping new EO that, if followed, would cripple states’ ability to try to regulate this new technology outright. (Or, in Trump-speak, get in the way of “the policy of the United States to sustain and enhance the United States’ global AI dominance through a minimally burdensome national policy framework for AI.”)