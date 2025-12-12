Ryan Coogler says he turned down Academy invite because he's just not into judging things
"The act of ‘Hey, pick the best thing’ is very stressful for me," the Sinners director said of his 2016 decision to turn down the invitation.Ryan Coogler, Photo: Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures
Ryan Coogler’s Sinners will almost certainly be in heavy attendance at the Oscars when they roll around next year, with Coogler’s stylish, personal Southern vampire flick already topping lists of expected nominations. But Coogler himself won’t be involved in the voting, on account of having turned down an invitation to the Academy way back in 2016. Not, he clarified in a recent interview with The New York Times, out of any animosity toward the Oscar-granting body. But because the man just isn’t into passing judgement on other filmmakers’ work.