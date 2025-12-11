Today in “Please Be A.I.,” Liam Neeson narrated an anti-vaccination documentary called ‌ Plague of Corruption: 80 Years of Pharmaceutical Corruption Exposed, which celebrates discredited vaccine claims and other quack science. The news was first reported by the Important Context newsletter and confirmed on YouTube, where Neeson’s gravely and gullible voice can be heard calling Chronic Fatigue Syndrome the “worst health crisis since HIV and AIDs.” The so-called documentary is based on a book by Plandemic veteran and disgraced researcher Dr. Judy Mikovits, whose deadly ideas are currently leading Robert F. Kennedy’s crusade against the United States’ health infrastructure, resurrecting formerly mostly extinct diseases, like measles and whooping cough. (Speaking of which, earlier today, CBS News reported that 1,900 measles cases have been reported across the U.S.)

“We all recognize that corruption can exist within the pharmaceutical industry, but that should never be conflated with opposition to vaccines. Liam never has been, and is not, anti-vaccination,” a statement from Neeson’s representatives reads. “His extensive work with UNICEF underscores his long-held support for global immunization and public-health initiatives. He did not shape the film’s editorial content, and any questions about its claims or messaging should be directed to the producers.”

Neeson’s participation is a surprise. He has been a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador since 2011 and spent the COVID pandemic promoting vaccines. “Vaccines are a remarkable human success story. Over the last 75 years, billions of children have been vaccinated, thanks to scientists, to health workers, to volunteers. If you’ve ever been vaccinated, or vaccinated your children, then you are part of the arm-to-arm chain that keeps all humanity safe,” Neeson said in 2022. “We live our lives free of worry about catching smallpox. Once a terrifying diagnosis, polio is no longer a threat in most of the world. The conversation about vaccines in recent years has lost sight of how much good they have done for each of us. We need to celebrate this. It is perhaps one of the biggest collective achievements in human history.” In the Plague Of Corruption, he calls MRNA COVID vaccines “dangerous experiments” and mainstream scientists “fanatics,” Important Context reports. As of December 2025, there have been 7.1 million confirmed COVID deaths.

The A.V. Club has not viewed the documentary in its entirety, but a clip featuring Neeson’s narration is available on YouTube, which may explain why his tryst with Pam Anderson only lasted a week. Unsurprisingly, the documentary focuses on the discredited claim that vaccines cause autism, a belief currently leveraged by a guy with a brain worm to exploit the insecurities and grievances of parents of children with disabilities. While he may not have had a hand in the content’s shaping, it’s all very, very classy stuff, and not pure, unadulterated evil in its purest form that Neeson’s contributing to.