John Cameron Mitchell is Oh, Mary!'s next Mrs. Lincoln

Bratty wig keeps on curling, Oh, Mary! keeps on burning. Barely a year ago, it seemed almost impossible to imagine someone taking the lead in the Broadway play from Cole Escola’s Tony-winning hands. Now, we’re about to see the seventh Mary Todd Lincoln since the play opened on Broadway in June 2024. Today, the company announced that John Cameron Mitchell will be the newest actor to don Mary’s bratty curl.

Mitchell feels like a good choice for the part. His Broadway bonafides go back decades. Most notably, Mitchell wrote and originated the lead role in Hedwig And The Angry Inch, appearing in both the original off-Broadway production and the film adaptation. In the years since, he’s taken roles on TV as Joe Exotic in Joe vs. Carol and in shows like City On Fire, Girls, and Shrill. “Cole Escola and Sam Pinkleton are the wild horses that dragged me back to dra and I couldn’t be happier!” writes Mitchell in a press statement. “As the most mature Mary yet, my days are filled with working the StairMaster™, mainlining Ozempic® and mastering my Brilliant Dialogue©. ‘Line?!’ Thank you, Cole, may I do you proud mangling your classic!”

Jane Krakowski has played Mary since October 14; her run was extended once from December 7 until into January. After she departs, Jinx Monsoon of Ru Paul’s Drag Race fame will return before Mitchell takes the stage at the Lyceum Theater on February 3. Other Marys have included Betty Gilpin, Tituss Burgess, and Hannah Solow. As Deadline points out, the show has been not only wildly culturally successful but financially successful as well; since its opening, it has broken its own box office record 12 times, and became the first show in the history of the Lyceum to gross over $1 million in a week.