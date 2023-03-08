We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Wednesday star Jenna Ortega recently opened up about pushing to get more of her vision of the iconic Addams Family character onto the screen in the hit Netflix series. Now, with her new gig as a Saturday Night Live host, the Jane The Virgin actor is having to put her foot down yet again.



“This is really well-written, I just don’t feel like I want to do the Wednesday dance for promo because we’ve seen so much of that already and I think it’s time to do something new, you know?” Ortega tells the Please Don’t Destroy guys in a promo video.

The Please Don’t Destroy Boys Have an Idea for Jenna Ortega - SNL

Naturally, the video then cuts to the comedy trio decked out in full costume as Wednesday going to her school dance in the now-viral clip, wigs and all. No strangers to internet fame themselves, they turn to reverse psychology to convince Ortega.

“It wouldn’t be a dream come true for us to do the dance with you, so let’s just not do it, then,” says John Higgins.

Ortega eventually gives in and reprises her much-mimicked moves to Lady Gaga’s “Bloody Mary,” though she sticks with her “reporter from the ’70s” outfit and has the energy of someone who’s sick and tired of the bit. (And she hopefully doesn’t even have COVID this time around!) Fortunately, the You actor will have plenty of fresh material to work with when she hits the stage at Studio 6H on Saturday.

Continuing a 2022 hot streak that also saw the releases of projects including Scream, Studio 666, X, and Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, Ortega is now one of the stars of Scream VI, which comes out this weekend. The A.V. Club’s review says it’s “one of the most fun (and funniest) modern horror experiences one can have at a movie theater” and notes Ortega’s performance as “exceptional.”