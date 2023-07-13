We’re all excited for Barbie. Even Christopher Nolan. The question is, are we ready for Barbie? It’s easy for Aqua to say, “Come on, Barbie, let’s go party.” But what of the rest of us? Part of our excitement is the sneaking suspicion that Barbie might be more subversive than the typical movie based on a toy. Fueling our desire for a “fiery debate” about the film is Barbie’s Kenmaid, John Cena.

With his puka shell necklace and glorious blond wig, a shirtless Cena teased a very different Barbie in a new video from Warner Bros. Cena, who was “blown away” by the very concept of a Barbie movie, says that he thinks it’s a movie that “all audiences [will] enjoy” and “evokes conversation.” The subject of that conversation is still a mystery. Cena says audiences will walk away with a “mixed bag of opinions,” which the 13-time WWE Champion considers the best form of entertainment. “When you have one universal feel about a project, it’s not like that’s bad, but I think when people can get into a fiery debate about something, I think that’s good. I like that versatility.”

Given the source of the video, it’s probably best to temper expectations about how hot that debate will get. WB isn’t looking to release another divisive multi-million dollar movie this summer, considering how well The Flash and Shazam: Fury Of The Gods did. We’re not expecting the world of Barbie, and there will undoubtedly be a lot of opinions and controversy surrounding it. Though, we predict the discussion will result in thousands of YouTube thumbnails complaining about how Greta Gerwig made Barbie “too woke.” It is a Barbie world, after all.

Correction: This article has been updated to correct a spelling error.

