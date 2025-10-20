John Oliver would like to be your next Air Bud

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver was off this week, but the show offered an alternative to the usual political analysis on its YouTube page. It’s a follow-up to a video from a few years ago in which the host “successfully argued that Air Bud‘s stated allegiance to rule following was anything but that, that the movie’s relationship to rules was inconsistent and unpredictable, that 9/11 was a bummer, and that there’s too much kissing in movies.” Now that we’re all caught up, we can move on to the latest installment, which is to discuss the next installment of the already 14-film Air Bud franchise.

In the clip, Oliver breaks down the search for the next Air Bud. And before you say anything, obviously John Oliver knows the dog’s name is “Buddy,” but producer Robert Vince is the one calling the canine actor “the next Air Bud” in a casting call video. Many folks submitted tapes of their Golden Retrievers for consideration, but the field narrowed down to just a few dogs and then just two, Summer and Charlie. Both were selected to play the titular Bud(dy), although as a disgruntled Oliver points out, the dogs don’t really look alike.

What really bothers the comedian, though, is that he didn’t get a chance to throw his hat in the ring. Unlike dogs playing basketball, there are rules that say only a dog can play Buddy. But need we remind you that “the movie’s relationship to rules was inconsistent and unpredictable”? Oliver once tried to Air Bud himself into the position of Italian prime minister to no avail, but there ain’t no rules saying he shouldn’t try to Air Bud himself into Air Bud. Addressing Robert Vince directly, Oliver says, “I know I may not be able to play basketball, but neither can you, and neither could the original Buddy.” He makes a public bet that if he can sink one trick shot, he should be considered for the “sort-of titular role” in Air Bud Returns. You can see the results in the clip below.