It’s hard to imagine there’s anything left on the cutting room floor of these behemoth, two-plus hour mega-blockbusters, but of course, there’s always more content. Just ask Colin Trevorrow, whose prologue for Jurassic World: Dominion isn’t even in the movie.

It was, however, released online for the viewing public late last year to wet everyone’s whistle for the coming dino invasion. The better part of the prologue is a peaceful, nature-movie take on when dinosaurs ruled the planet before cutting to the not-so-peaceful coexistence 65 million years later.

In a new interview, The Wrap questioned Trevorrow about the “beautiful and Malick-ian” cut scene. But the clip was “Maybe too Malick-ian for a big summer movie,” the director admitted. “It was the beginning of the movie, it’s the first five minutes of the film and something I’m very proud of. In our negotiations for how long this movie could be, and it’s still a pretty long movie, we realized that it was going to have to go.”

“Universal supported my request to just give it to everyone for free and let people watch this prologue as a way to bring them into the world that we were creating,” he went on. “Hopefully, and I could almost say assuredly, someday you will be able to see it again.”

Truthfully, you can see it again whenever you want. You could even watch it right now (below):

The Prologue - Jurassic World Dominion

But Trevorrow presumably means “see it again” as part of a theatrical release, or at least “see it again” with the rest of the movie following immediately after. The Wrap asked if a director’s cut might be “coming our way,” to which Tre vorrow responded, “We’ll see. We’ll see how things go. Fingers crossed.”

That’s right, if you’re really dino crazy, you might be rewarded with an extended cut of a two-and-a-half hour movie. That’s modern cinema for you!