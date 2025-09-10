Keira Knightley is the next Dolores Umbridge

A-listers can’t help but flock to the Wizarding World, no matter how obscure the project or how bad J.K. Rowling’s reputation gets. At the same time that HBO works on its very familiar-looking Harry Potter series adaptation, Audible has been putting together a set of starry full-cast audiobooks. Among the big names announced for the project on Wednesday include Kit Harington as Professor Gilderoy Lockhart (introduced in The Chamber Of Secrets), James McAvoy as Mad-Eye Moody (introduced in The Goblet Of Fire), and Keira Knightley as Professor Dolores Umbridge (introduced in The Order Of The Phoenix).

In a statement (via press release), McAvoy said, “I am absolutely thrilled to bring the fiercely determined Mad-Eye Moody to life in these dynamic audio editions from Pottermore and Audible. He’s a layered character, constantly shifting between battle-hardened intensity and unexpected moments of wisdom. Capturing his commanding presence was incredibly fun.”

Between the original films and Fantastic Beasts spin-offs, the HBO show, and the audiobooks, there will hardly be a British actor left who hasn’t played in Rowling’s sandbox. Joining their Game Of Thrones co-star Harington, Iwan Rheon will voice Professor Remus Lupin and Gemma Whelan will voice Professor Sprout. One Day leads Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall will have a semi-reunion providing the voices for Nymphadora Tonks and Bill Weasley, respectively. Luther alum Ruth Wilson is set to voice Bellatrix Lestrange and What We Do In The Shadows fan-favorite Matt Berry will voice Sir Cadogan, the moving portrait who plays a role in The Prisoner Of Azkaban. And while Nick Frost plays HBO’s Hagrid, his pal Simon Pegg will play Audible’s Arthur Weasley.

Perhaps these actors think that because their likenesses aren’t explicitly attached to the project, they won’t face the kind of backlash that some of the HBO stars have gotten. However, shortly after being announced as Audible’s Professor McGonagall, Doctor Who alum Michelle Gomez had to release a statement reaffirming her allyship to her LGBTQ+ fans amid Rowling’s continued attacks on the transgender community. We’ll see if any of the other stars deign to address their association with the controversial author. If you can get past it yourself, the audiobook for Harry Potter And The Sorcerer’s Stone debuts on November 4, with monthly releases of each following audiobook through Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows.