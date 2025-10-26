Chicago Laugh Factory manager detained by masked Border Patrol agents The night manager of the Chicago Laugh Factory is now out on bond. He faces a federal assault charge that could mean as much as eight years in prison.

A battalion of masked federal officers detained the manager of a Chicago comedy club on Friday morning. Border Patrol agents arrested Nate Griffin, a natural-born U.S. citizen, outside the Laugh Factory in Chicago, where he works as night manager, per NBC Chicago, amid the federal department’s immigration blitz, which has finally turned Chicago into the warzone conservative pundits and the President have described for years. A statement from Border Patrol said, “The individual was immediately detained and turned over to the FBI for investigation.” Much of the incident was captured on video, showing a crowd of people screaming at DHS agents as they knock over Griffin and his mother, Elaine Plybon. Griffin reportedly attempted to intervene as DHS tried to “grab a man” off the streets, NBC reports.

The independent outlet The Tribe, a Black-owned Chicago-based online publication, spoke to Ryan Oliver, a part-time custodian at the Laugh Factory, who witnessed the altercation and saw a bloodied day laborer being detained. “I was trying to look through the glass, and I seen a bunch of people holding cell phones. And then I went outside,” Oliver told The Tribe. “It was a Latino man. He was on the ground getting picked up by what looked to be federal officers. He was getting put in an unmarked car.”