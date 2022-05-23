Letitia Wright seems to stand by her controversial and dubious vaccine stance, although she didn’t directly address the issue when speaking with Variety on Sunday. The outlet caught up with Wright at Kering’s Women I n Motion dinner at the Cannes Film Festival, where she expressed no regrets after enduring a media firestorm.

Variety didn’t question the actor directly about the rumors that she was preaching anti- va x sentiments on the Black Panther 2 set or the explicitly anti-vax video she posted on social media in 2020. Instead , asked what she’d learned by being at the center of the controversy, she said, “I’ve learned that in life, you just have to keep going strong with what you believe in, in terms of your talent, in terms of your desire to impact the world with your art, and that’s exactly what I’m doing and I’m so proud of myself and the movie that’s coming out this year. I’m so proud of it.”

Wright, who also suffered on-set injuries that set back production for months, alluded to the many challenges in creating the Wakanda Forever, the greatest of which was losing its lead, Chadwick Boseman. “It is an incredible honor for Chadwick Boseman, it’s jam packed with exciting stuff,” she shared.

“We honored him by committing ourselves to the story that he started, the legacy that he started with this franchise,” Wright told the outlet. “And we just committed every day to working hard, no matter what circumstances we faced—and we faced a lot of circumstances, a lot of difficult situations—but we came together as a team, and we poured everything into this movie, so I’m excited for you to see it.”

As Variety noted, Cannes–where Wright is promoting her film The Silent Twins–has “no COVID-19 protocols for vaccination, testing or mask-wearing.” Wright denied the reports about her spreading anti-vax logic on the Black Panther set as “completely untrue,” but she has notably not denied actually being anti-vax . We’d hope, given the opportunity to share what she “learned” from her controversy, that she would have learned about the positive impact of vaccines on society… but that’s clearly not the case.