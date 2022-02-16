Michael Imperioli’s band Zopa released its debut album, La Dolce Vita, in 2020, and now the group has returned with new music. Today, exclusively on The A.V. Club, Zopa shares its single, “Red Sky.” Imperioli’s raspy voice soars in this guitar-driven track that has a Lou Reed-tinged essence to it, as he sings about the transcendental powers of love.



Advertisement

“It’s a love song and a song that celebrates having the courage to be a true individual... It was a song that came together very quickly lyrically and musically and did not need so much working and crafting unlike most of the stuff I write. I took that as a good sign,” Imperioli tells us about the song, which takes lyrical inspiration from a quote by Ralph Ellison: “The individual is a minority.”

In the video for the song, co-directed by Lisa Rinzler and Imperioli’s wife Victoria Imperioli, two lonesome individuals’ lives are transformed when they cross paths, rejoicing in their newfound love.

Though the band hasn’t yet announced a forthcoming album to follow up La Dolce Vita, there are plans in place to record the next LP soon. The group’s debut album was self-produced, but the next one will be overseen by John Agnello, who’s worked on records like Laura Stevenson’s self-titled album, Nothing’s Dance On The Blacktop, The Hold Steady’s Stay Positive, Jawbox’s eponymous record, and Waxahatchee’s Out In The Storm.

Besides Imperioli, Zopa is made up of Elijah Amitin (bass, keyboards) and Olmo Tighe (drums). Those who are based in New York City have the chance to catch Zopa at the intimate Brooklyn venue Baby’s All Right on Thursday, February 17.

In other Imperioli-based news, the actor and musician is set to star in the second season of HBO’s hit series White Lotus as Dominic Di Grasso, a man traveling to Sicily with his elderly father and college-aged son. Production is currently underway.