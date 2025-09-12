Here are all the contenders for the 2025 National Book Awards

The National Book Foundation will award prizes to the best works of fiction, nonfiction, poetry, translated literature, and young people's literature this year.

By Emma Keates  |  September 12, 2025 | 2:37pm
Images: Farrar, Straus and Giroux/Macmillan Publishers; Knopf/Penguin Random House; Scribner/Simon & Schuster
Books News National Book Awards
Here are all the contenders for the 2025 National Book Awards

If you’re looking to cozy up with a juicy new read this fall, the National Book Foundation has just the list (or lists) for you. This week, the foundation has been rolling out its longlists for the 2025 National Book Awards, which aim, per their mission statement, to “celebrate the best literature published in the United States, expand its audience, and ensure that books have a prominent place in our culture.” Each year, the foundation hands out prizes to the best works of fiction, nonfiction, poetry, translated literature, and young people’s literature, as determined by juries of esteemed authors, many of whom have either won or been nominated for National Book Awards themselves. 

The foundation unveiled the fiction longlist, its final set of nominees, today. (The others were announced earlier this week.) It includes 10 total works, selected from a pool of 434. Of the selected titles, two—Kevin Moffett’s Only Son and Ethan Rutherford’s North Sun: Or, The Voyage Of The Whaleship Esther—are debut novels. The list also includes one short story collection, Joy Williams’ The Pelican Child. Eight of the nominated authors have been honored in years past, including Susan Choi, who won in 2019 for Trust Exercise. (She’s back in the mix this year with Flashlight, a study of parental loss.) 

You can read detailed descriptions of the nominated works of fiction, nonfiction, poetry, translated literature, and young people’s literature at their respective links. Check out the full longlists below:

Fiction

Rabih Alameddine, The True True Story Of Raja The Gullible (And His Mother)

Susan Choi, Flashlight

Angela Flournoy, The Wilderness

Jonas Hassen Khemiri, The Sisters

Megha Majumdar, A Guardian And A Thief

Kevin Moffett, Only Son

Karen Russell, The Antidote

Ethan Rutherford, North Sun: Or, The Voyage Of The Whaleship Esther

Bryan Washington, Palaver

Joy Williams, The Pelican Child

Nonfiction

Omar El Akkad, One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This

Caleb Gayle, Black Moses: A Saga Of Ambition And The Fight for a Black State

Julia Ioffe, Motherland: A Feminist History Of Modern Russia, From Revolution To Autocracy

Fatemeh Jamalpour and Nilo Tabrizy, For The Sun After Long Nights: The Story Of Iran’s Women-Led Uprising

Yiyun Li, Things In Nature Merely Grow

Lana Lin, The Autobiography Of H. Lan Thao Lam

Ben Ratliff, Run The Song: Writing About Running About Listening

Claudia Rowe, Wards Of The State: The Long Shadow Of American Foster Care

Jordan Thomas, When It All Burns: Fighting Fire In A Transformed World

Helen Whybrow, The Salt Stones: Seasons Of A Shepherd’s Life

Poetry

Gbenga Adesina, Death Does Not End At The Sea

Gabrielle Calvocoressi, The New Economy

Cathy Linh Che, Becoming Ghost

Tiana Clark, Scorched Earth

Rickey Laurentiis, Death Of The First Idea

Esther Lin, Cold Thief Place

Natalie Shapero, Stay Dead

Richard Siken, I Do Know Some Things

Patricia Smith, The Intentions Of Thunder: New And Selected Poems

Fargo Nissim Tbakhi, TERROR COUNTER

Translated Literature

Solvej Balle, On the Calculation Of Volume (Book III) – Translated from the Danish by Sophia Hersi Smith and Jennifer Russell

Jazmina Barrera, The Queen Of Swords – Translated from the Spanish by Christina MacSweeney

Gabriela Cabezón Cámara, We Are Green And Trembling – Translated from the Spanish by Robin Myers

Anjet Daanje, The Remembered Soldier – Translated from the Dutch by David McKay

Saou Ichikawa, Hunchback – Translated from the Japanese by Polly Barton

Hamid Ismailov, We Computers: A Ghazal Novel – Translated from the Uzbek by Shelley Fairweather-Vega

Han Kang, We Do Not Part – Translated from the Korean by e. yaewon and Paige Aniyah Morris

Mohamed Kheir, Sleep Phase – Translated from the Arabic by Robin Moger

Vincenzo Latronico, Perfection – Translated from the Italian by Sophie Hughes

Neige Sinno, Sad Tiger – Translated from the French by Natasha Lehrer

Young People’s Literature

María Dolores Águila, A Sea Of Lemon Trees: The Corrido Of Roberto Alvarez

K. Ancrum, The Corruption Of Hollis Brown

Derrick Barnes, The Incredibly Human Henson Blayze

Mahogany L. Browne, A Bird In The Air Means We Can Still Breathe

Kyle Lukoff, A World Worth Saving

Amber McBride, The Leaving Room

Daniel Nayeri, The Teacher Of Nomad Land: A World War II Story

Hannah V. Sawyerr, Truth Is

Maria van Lieshout, Song of a Blackbird

Ibi Zoboi, (S)Kin

 
Join the discussion...
 