Any Daphne Bridgerton devotees might want to sit down for this news: Phoebe Dynevor confirmed she won’t be returning to Bridgerton for the Netflix hit’s upcoming third season, but she may not be ready to completely call it quits.

“I’m sadly not in season 3,” Dynevor tells Screen Rant in a new interview, after being asked if Daphne has any “exciting dynamics” ahead of her. “Potentially in the future, but yeah, season 3 I’m just excited to watch as a viewer.”

When Bridgerton viewers last encountered Daphne, she had a new baby and a noticeably offscreen husband (Regé-Jean Page, who played Daphne’s love interest Simon Bassett, departed the series after season 1.) Although she still showed her face, Bridgerton effectively moved on from Daphne’s storyline as a driving plot force last season, focusing instead on the romance between Daphne’s eldest brother Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Lady Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).

Although “potentially in the future” is about as vague a description as it gets, Dynevor’s assertion does hold some weight given that Bridgerton has already been renewed for a fourth season. Although season 3 still doesn’t have an official release date, a mid-year premiere seems perfectly plausible— a prequel series, Queen Charlotte, is also due out at some point this year.

As the Bridgerton universe expands, so is Dynevor’s career —t he actor has plenty to keep busy with while on walkabout from the series. Dynevor’s new workplace thriller Fair Play garnered serious attention at Sundance earlier this month, eventually leading to a bidding war that saw Netflix nab rights to the film for a hefty sum of $20 million. Whether or not she’ll return to Bridgerton, Dynevor’s screen time certainly isn’t showing signs of plateauing.