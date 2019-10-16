Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Reasonable Discussions

Reasonable Discussions: October 16

The A.V. Club
Filed to:Reasonable Discussions
16
Save
Photo: Ron Galella (Getty Images)
Reasonable DiscussionsHere’s your weekly open thread. Thank you for making our site’s community vibrant, intelligent, and fun!
PrevNextView All

Share This Story

Recommended Stories

Violence begets violence: How The Purge’s satire gets even more timely this season
Gemini Man uses de-aging technology to make a case against de-aging technology
B
Damon Lindelof’s Watchmen is a reckoning worth waiting for