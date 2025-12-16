Rob Reiner's son, Nick Reiner, charged with first-degree murder

Nick Reiner, the son of slain Hollywood legend Rob Reiner and photographer Michele Singer Reiner, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, with a special circumstance of multiple murders, the Los Angeles District Attorney announced in a press conference today. Rob and Michele were found allegedly stabbed to death in their Brentwood home on Sunday. Police apprehended Nick that night and booked him on suspicion of murder. He is being held without bail.

LA County District Attorney Nathan Hochman told the press that the charges carry the highest possible consequences. “[Nick] also faces a special allegation that he personally used a dangerous and deadly weapon, that being a knife,” Hochman said. “These charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty.” Hochman also emphasized that “charges are not evidence” and declined to comment on the mental state of Nick, his prior substance abuse issues, and what was found on him when he was apprehended. LA Deputy Chief of Detectives Alan Hamilton did note that Nick was arrested in the Exposition Park area of Los Angeles, near the USC campus, “without incident.”

Hochman does not anticipate any “significant delay more than is involved in a first-degree murder case with special circumstances.” The DA described the charges as “the most serious that the DA’s office can bring against anyone.”

“This will proceed along tracks that many of the first-degree murder cases proceed,” Hochman said. “Do I anticipate it being particularly fast? No. I anticipate it being very thorough.”