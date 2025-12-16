Rob Reiner's son, Nick Reiner, charged with first-degree murder
Nick Reiner, who was arrested Sunday after his mother and father were found murdered, could face the death penalty.(Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/FilmMagic)
Nick Reiner, the son of slain Hollywood legend Rob Reiner and photographer Michele Singer Reiner, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, with a special circumstance of multiple murders, the Los Angeles District Attorney announced in a press conference today. Rob and Michele were found allegedly stabbed to death in their Brentwood home on Sunday. Police apprehended Nick that night and booked him on suspicion of murder. He is being held without bail.