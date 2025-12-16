Academy shares 2026 Oscar shortlists in casting, international, more categories Sinners, One Battle After Another, and Weapons all made the shortlist for the Academy's inaugural Best Casting Oscar.

Next year’s Oscar race comes ever-so-slightly more into focus today as the Academy shares its shortlists for 12 categories at the 98th ceremony. Notably, the 2026 Oscars will be the first ceremony to feature an award for casting directors, and we now know for sure that Sinners, Marty Supreme, One Battle After Another, and Weapons are among the films that could potentially go home with the inaugural Oscar.

Overall, Sinners and Wicked: For Good lead the list today, with both films grabbing eight spots across seven different categories. (Both have two entries on the Best Original Song list.) Frankenstein follows behind with six spots, followed then by One Battle After Another and Sirât, each with five nods. Of course, a good chunk of these preliminary spots won’t lead to an actual nomination. Many of the shortlists have at least 15 contenders (with Original Score having 20) in categories that will only ultimately nominate five films.

The full list of 2026 Oscar nominations will be unveiled on January 22, 2026. The ceremony will air on March 15, 2026 on ABC. Take a peek at all of the shortlisted nominees below.

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Autokar

Butterfly

Cardboard

Éiru

Forevergreen