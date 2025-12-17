Donald Trump's Rob Reiner comments were "final straw" for Mick Foley at WWE

He’s been thrown off cages, had his head bashed in by the biggest movie star in the world, and forced to kiss Vince McMahon’s ass, but former WWE World Champion Mick Foley has finally had enough with WWE. At least while President Trump remains in office. Following Trump’s comments on the tragic murder of Rob and Michele Reiner, in which Trump found the grace to blame their killing on “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” Foley has announced he will no longer work with the world’s largest wrestling promotion while Trump is president. In an Instagram post that begins, “Parting Ways With WWE,” Foley, a longtime critic of Trump, announced that Trump’s “incredibly cruel comments” about Reiner were the “final straw.”

“While I have been concerned about WWE’s close relationship with Donald Trump for several months — especially in light of his administration’s ongoing cruel and inhumane treatment of immigrants (and pretty much anyone who ‘looks like an immigrant’)—reading the President’s incredibly cruel comments in the wake of Rob Reiner’s death is the final straw for me,” Foley wrote. “I no longer wish to represent a company that coddles a man so seemingly void of compassion as he marches our country towards autocracy. Last night, I informed @WWE talent relations that I would not be making any appearances for the company as long as this man remains in office.”

Foley also announced that he would not be signing a new WWE Legends deal with the company after his current agreement expires in June.

WWE has long had a relationship with Donald Trump, a WWE Hall of Famer and semi-regular presence on WWE programming before taking office. While Trump has not appeared on WWE TV during either of his presidential terms, the organization is very closely linked to the White House. In addition to Trump’s long-running friendship with disgraced WWE co-founder Vince McMahon, former WWE President and Vince’s estranged wife, Linda McMahon, is currently dismantling the Department of Education. During Trump’s first term, she also held a cabinet position, serving as administrator of the Small Business Administration. Since Trump’s return to office, her son-in-law, Paul “HHH” Levesque, has increased his presence within the administration, appearing in pro-wrestling-style videos to promote the presidential fitness test.

“I am deeply appreciative for all the opportunities they afforded me,” Foley continued. “But, in the words of Popeye the sailor, ‘I stands all I can stands, and I can’t stands no more.'”