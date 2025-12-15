Rob Reiner's son booked for murder amid homicide investigation [Updated]

Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner’s son, Nick Reiner, has been arrested and is being held on without bail, according to Los Angeles County jail records. The LAPD confirmed that Nick was booked for murder. This comes after outlets like TMZ and People have reported his alleged involvement in the deaths of his parents, who were found dead in their home yesterday afternoon in Brentwood, California.

Rob and Michele’s deaths were caused by knife wounds. There were reportedly no signs of forced entry into the home. Various sources, including Deadline, have reported that one of Reiner’s other children, believed to be daughter Romy, who lives nearby, found the bodies and called the LAFD around 3:30 PT Sunday afternoon. Nick was arrested early Monday morning after questioning.

Nick has dealt with substance abuse issues for much of his life. Some of this served as the basis for the 2016 film Being Charlie, which Nick wrote with Matt Elisofon and was directed by Rob Reiner. In a contemporary interview with People, Nick described experiencing addiction in his early teens and then experiencing periods of homelessness in multiple states, sometimes sleeping outside for days or weeks.

Though both Rob and Nick expressed that Being Charlie helped them grow closer and understand each other better, the relationship between Nick and his parents had reportedly deteriorated over the past several months; both TMZ and the Los Angeles Times report that he and his parents got into a loud argument at Conan O’Brien’s Christmas party on Saturday night. Sources told the Times that Nick appeared to be acting strange at the party.

Update: An earlier version of this story cited Los Angeles County records that indicated Nick Reiner was being held on $4 million bail. The records have since been updated.