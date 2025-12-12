Knights of the Old Republic director to head up new Star Wars game

Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic will be a "spiritual successor" to what are perhaps the most acclaimed Star Wars games.

By Farouk Kannout  |  December 12, 2025 | 2:04pm
Image: Lucasfilm Games
An unexpected new game taking place in the galaxy far, far away has just been announced. Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic, the latest action role-playing game from Arcanaut Studios and Lucasfilm Games, has shared a new teaser trailer. The franchise’s new title is described as “single-player narrative-driven action RPG,” as one might expect from its Old Republic naming. Lucasfilm has emphasized via a blog post, however, that the project is not a direct sequel or continuation of Knights of the Old Republic (KOTOR), but a spiritual successor to the beloved RPG from the early 2000s, saying that “Fate of the Old Republic will introduce new characters for an all-new story.” The game also sees Casey Hudson, known for the original KOTOR game and the Mass Effect trilogy, returning as director.

The teaser trailer sees an unnamed protagonist traveling to an icy planet by spaceship. After landing, she scouts the wreckage of another ship with her droid companion, and unleashes her lightsaber as something emerges from the flaming debris. The game is still in early development with no confirmed release date. 

In 2025, Hudson co-founded the aforementioned Arcanaut Studios, and returns to the Star Wars franchise after two decades away. “We had so much fun working on Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, and it was one of the defining experiences of my career,” Hudson stated in the blog post on the official Star Wars website. “I’m grateful to have enjoyed the support of KOTOR fans for many years, and I look forward to embarking upon this journey together, sharing more of what we’re doing as soon as we can!”

The original KOTOR was released in 2003 to great critical acclaim, and received a sequel, Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lord, in 2004. An MMO titled Star Wars: The Old Republic was released in 2011, with the story taking place 300 years after the events of the original games. While Fate of the Old Republic is promising to tell a completely new story with new characters, not directly tied to the original series of games, it still has a monumental legacy to live up to, given how beloved the Old Republic era is. 

You can watch the full teaser for Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic below. 

 
