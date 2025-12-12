Knights of the Old Republic director to head up new Star Wars game Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic will be a "spiritual successor" to what are perhaps the most acclaimed Star Wars games.

An unexpected new game taking place in the galaxy far, far away has just been announced. Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic, the latest action role-playing game from Arcanaut Studios and Lucasfilm Games, has shared a new teaser trailer. The franchise’s new title is described as “single-player narrative-driven action RPG,” as one might expect from its Old Republic naming. Lucasfilm has emphasized via a blog post, however, that the project is not a direct sequel or continuation of Knights of the Old Republic (KOTOR), but a spiritual successor to the beloved RPG from the early 2000s, saying that “Fate of the Old Republic will introduce new characters for an all-new story.” The game also sees Casey Hudson, known for the original KOTOR game and the Mass Effect trilogy, returning as director.

The teaser trailer sees an unnamed protagonist traveling to an icy planet by spaceship. After landing, she scouts the wreckage of another ship with her droid companion, and unleashes her lightsaber as something emerges from the flaming debris. The game is still in early development with no confirmed release date.