Jack White responds to Trump's Rob Reiner reaction: "You disgusting, vile, egomaniac, loser, child"

If you’ve been online at all this morning, you’ve probably already seen Trump’s reaction to Rob Reiner’s death. It’s a new low for one of the most subterranean guys alive, as he claimed that Reiner and his wife Michele were murdered “reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME.” I’m losing my temper just typing that, so you can just read the full statement here.

Jack White, sharing a screenshot of the president’s statement on Instagram, responded to Trump’s contemptible, classless remarks. He wrote: “Trump you disgusting, vile, egomaniac, loser, child. Neither he nor any one of his followers can defend this gross, horrible insult to a beautiful artist who gave the world so much. To use someone’s tragic death to promote your own vanity and fascist authoritarian agenda is a corrupt and narcissistic sin. Shame on you trump and anyone who defends this. God bless you Rob Reiner and thank you for what you gave the world. I never even met you and I still stand by you.”